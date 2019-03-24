WATCH | Alia Bhatt says 'I love you' to Ranbir Kapoor at Filmfare awards show

By IANS

MUMBAI: A kiss and an "I love you" from Alia Bhatt to Ranbir Kapoor at the 64th Filmfare Awards got their fans on social media talking about their rare public display of affection.

Alia referred to Ranbir as her "special one" when she took the stage at the awards show, where she won the Best Actress Award for her role in "Raazi" on Saturday night.

The actress surprised the audience, and left Ranbir blushing with her speech.

In a video that is doing the rounds on social media, Alia can be seen saying "I love you", while Ranbir can be seen blushing over Alia's special gesture.

Ranbir bagged the Best Actor honour for his role in "Sanju". And just when his name was announced as the winner, Alia, who was seated beside him, gave him a side hug and a kiss on the cheek.

Alia Bhatt- I love you (from stage) after winning award, while Ranbir Kapoor is all smiles#FilmfareAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/UPHZFzvV5L — RanbirKapoorUniverse (@RanbirKUniverse) March 23, 2019

After that, Ranbir turned to his other side where his "Sanju" co-actor Vicky Kaushal was seated. The two actors hugged and kissed as well.

The sight of Alia and Ranbir holding the Filmfare trophy was soothing to the latter's mother Neetu Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt holding Ranbir Kapoor's hand and giving him a kiss after he was announced the best actor for Sanju #FilmfareAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/R1aX50pymN — Alia's Destination (fan account) (@aliaa08_Fc) March 24, 2019

She took to Instagram to celebrate their victory, and wrote: "And moments like these make you forget all the stress. Congratulations, so proud and happy."

Screengrab (Neetu Kapoor Instagram)

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen sharing screen space in the upcoming film "Brahmastra".