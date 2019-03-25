Home Entertainment Hindi

Anil, Sonam share throwback pictures on Sunita Kapoor's birthday

Many of Sunita's friends like Ekta Kapoor, Farah Khan, among many more wished her on social media.

Published: 25th March 2019 08:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 08:01 PM   |  A+A-

Anil Kapoor with wife Sunita and daughter Sonam. (Photo | Twitter)

Anil Kapoor with wife Sunita and daughter Sonam. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As Sunita Kapoor turns a year older today, her husband Anil Kapoor and daughter Sonam Kapoor wished her in the sweetest way possible.

Anil dug out a truly-adorable throwback picture of himself and Sunita from when they were much younger and penned a heartfelt birthday message for her.

"This is what being young & in love looks like! Everyday of my life is made better because of her...Happy Birthday @kapoor.sunita! You are the reason for everything! Isn't she just flawless? I am so lucky! Love you," he wrote alongside the picture.

Sonam also shared a priceless photo from the family archives, which features younger versions of the Kapoor siblings- Rhea, Sonam, and Harshvardhan with their beloved mother.

"There are no words for how much you mean to me. You have always been the ultimate role model, supporting me and helping me stand taller against whatever I may face in my life. It's your strength and grace that keeps this family so happy and we all love you for it. Happy Birthday Mom! #mom #mother #momsarethebest #sunitakapoor," Sonam captioned the lovely picture.

Sonam also shared a string of pictures on her Instagram story on her mother's special day.

The Kapoor family rang in Sunita's birthday with early celebrations at a dinner party last night. In a video posted on Rhea's Instagram story from last night, Anil said: "May she lives 100 years," to which Sunita hilariously responded: "What am I going to do for 100 years!"

Many of Sunita's friends like Ekta Kapoor, Farah Khan, among many more wished her on social media.

The siblings adore their mother and recently spoke about her in an episode of 'Koffee With Karan'.

In the episod, the sibling trio talked about how their mother is the one, who "runs the show" at the Kapoor household and that Harshvardhan is her favourite child.

On the work front, Anil Kapoor has begun shooting for Mohit Suri's 'Malang' co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu. Sonam, on the other hand, will be next seen in 'The Zoya Factor' alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Sanjay Kapoor.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anil Kapoor Sonam Kapoor Sunita Kapoor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Before delivering the ball, the KXIP captain Ashwin paused and nonchalantly removed the bails and appealed for a run-out. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL's first Mankading: Right or wrong?
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi's NYAY scheme: Final assault on poverty or folly?
Gallery
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by run-out controversy
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp