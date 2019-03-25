Home Entertainment Hindi

First look of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in Imtiaz Ali's next out

Rumoured to be a sequel to Love Aaj Kal, the yet-to-be-titled film also features Randeep Hooda.

Published: 25th March 2019 04:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 04:59 PM   |  A+A-

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in Imtiaz Ali's next film. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in Imtiaz Ali's next film. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)

By Express News Service

Ending months of speculation, actor Kartik Aaryan on Wednesday confirmed his upcoming project with Imtiaz Ali and Sara Ali Khan by sharing the first look of the film. In the picture, we see Kartik and Sara locked in a romantic embrace under streaks of sunlight. Rumoured to be a sequel to Imtiaz’s 2009 hit Love Aaj Kal, the yet-to-be-titled film also features Randeep Hooda. The actor had previously worked with Imtiaz on Highway (2014), co-starring Alia Bhatt.

Love Aaj Kal was a romantic comedy-drama film spanning two timelines, and starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rishi Kapoor and Giselli Monteiro in lead roles. The film was produced by Saif Ali Khan and Dinesh Vijan under their former banner Illuminati Films. Dinesh’s solo company, Maddock Films, is producing Imtiaz’s upcoming film, which is slated for release on Valentine's Day (February 14), 2020. 

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in the romantic-comedy film Luka Chuppi, which released on March 1. Daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath (2018). Her second appearance was in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba, co-starring Ranveer Singh. Imtiaz Ali’s last directorial venture was Jab Harry Met Sejal starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. 

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sara Ali Khan Kartik Aaryan Imtiaz Ali Randeep Hooda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Before delivering the ball, the KXIP captain Ashwin paused and nonchalantly removed the bails and appealed for a run-out. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL's first Mankading: Right or wrong?
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi's NYAY scheme: Final assault on poverty or folly?
Gallery
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by run-out controversy
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp