First look of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in Imtiaz Ali's next out

By Express News Service

Ending months of speculation, actor Kartik Aaryan on Wednesday confirmed his upcoming project with Imtiaz Ali and Sara Ali Khan by sharing the first look of the film. In the picture, we see Kartik and Sara locked in a romantic embrace under streaks of sunlight. Rumoured to be a sequel to Imtiaz’s 2009 hit Love Aaj Kal, the yet-to-be-titled film also features Randeep Hooda. The actor had previously worked with Imtiaz on Highway (2014), co-starring Alia Bhatt.

Love Aaj Kal was a romantic comedy-drama film spanning two timelines, and starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rishi Kapoor and Giselli Monteiro in lead roles. The film was produced by Saif Ali Khan and Dinesh Vijan under their former banner Illuminati Films. Dinesh’s solo company, Maddock Films, is producing Imtiaz’s upcoming film, which is slated for release on Valentine's Day (February 14), 2020.

Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and Randeep Hooda... Imtiaz Ali's new film [not titled yet] to release on 14 Feb 2020... Jio Studios, Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, Imtiaz Ali and Reliance Entertainment’s Window Seat Films will present the film... Shooting in progress. pic.twitter.com/wwLTfLrx1s — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 20, 2019

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in the romantic-comedy film Luka Chuppi, which released on March 1. Daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath (2018). Her second appearance was in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba, co-starring Ranveer Singh. Imtiaz Ali’s last directorial venture was Jab Harry Met Sejal starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.

