Trailer of Salman Khan’s Bharat on April 24

By Express News Service

The trailer of Salman Khan’s upcoming film Bharat will be released on April 24. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is an official Hindi remake of the 2014 South Korean drama, Ode to My Father.

A one-minute-27-second-long teaser of Bharat was released in January ahead of Republic Day. The trailer of the film will be attached to Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame, which releases in India on April 26.

Spanning over six decades, Bharat tells the story of Salman’s eponymous character — shown in the teaser to be a circus performer, an oil-rig worker and a seafarer — whose life journey intersects with key historical events in Indian history.

Slated for release on June 5, the film also stars Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, Jackie Shroff and Sunil Grover.

Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar have previously collaborated on Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

After Bharat, Salman will be seen in Prabhu Deva’s Dabangg 3 and Sanjay Leela Bhasali’s Inshallah.