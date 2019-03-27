Rani Mukerji starts shooting for 'Mardaani 2'

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The much-awaited sequel to Rani Mukerji’s 2014 hit, Mardaani, is being directed by debutant Gopi Puthran, the writer of the first film. The actor commenced shooting for the project yesterday.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, Mardaani 2 will mark the return of Rani as Senior Inspector Shivani Shivaji Roy, a top female cop in the Mumbai Police force.

“Mardaani is and will always be extremely close to my heart. Gopi has written an extraordinary script (for the sequel),” Rani had earlier said. In the first film, which was helmed by Pradeep Sarkar, Tahir Raj Bhasin played the role of a ruthless child trafficker locking horns with Inspector Roy.

The makers are yet to reveal the actor playing the villain in Mardaani 2. The character has been so far described as a 21-year-old ‘cold, merciless villain with no empathy, fear of God and (who) is pure evil.’Rani Mukerji’s last onscreen appearance was in Hitchki (2018). She was also seen in a cameo role in Zero last year.