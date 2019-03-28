Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Arjun Patiala' release postponed

Home Entertainment Hindi

The Kriti Sanon-Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Arjun Patiala, which was initially scheduled for a May release, will now hit theatres on July 19.

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

 

In a tweet tagging the cast and crew of the film, Kumar said, “Laugh riot with new release date coming your way. Arjun Patiala to release on July 19, 2019.” Directed by Rohit Jugraj of Sardaarji fame, Arjun Patiala is said to be a ‘romantic cop spoof with a touch of magic realism and music’.

Kriti will portray the role of a crime journalist, while Diljit is in the title role of a quirky, small-town cop. The film, also featuring Varun Sharma, has Raid-writer Ritesh Shah in charge of the story.

