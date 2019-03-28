Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Arjun Patiala' release postponed

By Express News Service

The Kriti Sanon-Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Arjun Patiala, which was initially scheduled for a May release, will now hit theatres on July 19. The makers took to social media yesterday to announce this. The film is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and Dinesh Vijan under T-Series and Maddock Films.

In a tweet tagging the cast and crew of the film, Kumar said, “Laugh riot with new release date coming your way. Arjun Patiala to release on July 19, 2019.” Directed by Rohit Jugraj of Sardaarji fame, Arjun Patiala is said to be a ‘romantic cop spoof with a touch of magic realism and music’.

Kriti will portray the role of a crime journalist, while Diljit is in the title role of a quirky, small-town cop. The film, also featuring Varun Sharma, has Raid-writer Ritesh Shah in charge of the story.