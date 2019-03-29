Home Entertainment Hindi

Janhvi Kapoor to star opposite Rajkummar Rao in 'Rooh-Afza'

The film will be directed by Hardik Mehta and co-produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Sing Lamba.

Published: 29th March 2019 11:46 AM

Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor. (Photo | FB)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Janhvi Kapoor has been roped in to feature in Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma starrer horror comedy, "Rooh-Afza".

"For the female lead, we needed someone who could portray two contrasting personalities with ease and Janhvi stood out, she really connected with the script. Her talent is still raw, but she is excited about being moulded. The script is young, refreshing and totally crazy, and she is exactly that," Vijan said in a statement.

The film revolves around a singing ghost who puts grooms to sleep so it can possess their brides.

Every time there is a wedding in town, local women come together to keep the groom awake through the first night in a bid to avoid the wrath of the ghost.

The "Dhadak" actor will be seen playing two "poles apart" characters, Roohi and Afsana, and Lamba says she will be the perfect fit.

ALSO READ | Films more important to me than fame: Janhvi Kapoor

"She needed to oscillate between two characters which are poles apart. You will fall in love with her in one scene and won't believe she is the same girl in the next one. It's not an easy switch for an actor. It's the perfect casting," Lamba added.

Vijan also said that Hardik is the right choice to helm the project "His National Award-winning documentary 'Amdavad ma Famous' made me take notice of him.

His strength lies in tapping nuances and pulling you into the world of the film.

He effortlessly brings realism to bizzare situations.

"There's a thin line that connect ours and the supernatural world, and he seems to have the potential to stitch that perfectly," Vijan said.

The film goes on floors in Uttar Pradesh this June and is slated to release on March 20, 2020.

