John Abraham to star in Rensil D’Silva’s biker flick

Fifteen years after Dhoom (2004), John Abraham will be seen in a biker flick directed by Rensil D’Silva. Produced by Ajay Kapoor’s Kyta Productions, the film will go on floors in July this year. The title has not yet been decided.

“A story around motorcycles is very close to my heart. This is a story about human relationships,” John said. The film’s action scenes will be shot in Isle of Man, home of the International Isle of Man TT (Tourist Trophy) motorsport event. “I’ve grown up on films like Days of Thunder and Top Gun and it’s a dream come true to make adrenaline pumping bike racing film like this with John,” said D’Silva.