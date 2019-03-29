'Asked to wear robe sans underwear': Kangana reveals why she left Pahlaj Nihalani film 'I Love You Boss'

By Online Desk

Bollywood Actress Kangana Ranaut has revealed that she was made to shoot for a movie scene in a robe without underwear.

During an interview with Mid-Day, Ranaut recalled an incident in which she was asked by former CBFC chairman Pahlaj Nihalani to appear in a robe without underwear for a movie titled 'I Love You Boss'.

She said that in the photo shoot, she was told to wear a satin robe without undergarments and stick her leg out. Kangana decided to quit the photoshoot mid-way and changed her phone number.

She went on to reveal that the character was a young girl who was lusting on her middle-aged boss. Describing it as 'soft-porn', Kangana recalls her bad experience.

The 32-year old actress is known for portraying strong characters on-screen. Whether it's the girl who went alone on her own honeymoon in Queen or portraying the harsh realities of the fashion industry in 'Fashion', Kangana has never failed to impress.

When a magazine got in touch with Pahlaj Nihalani, he denied Kangana's claim of 'I Love You Boss' being a soft porn film. He also told that he had spent one-half-crore on for advertisement but Kangana dumped the film midway for Anurag Basu's Gangster. He further claimed that the movie was based on the lines of 'Cheeni Kum' and was never a porn film.

Kangana Ranaut made her Bollywood debut in Anurag Basu's 'Gangster'. She has been a part of other notable movies like 'Raaz: The Mystery Continues', 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbai' and 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'.