Home Entertainment Hindi

'Asked to wear robe sans underwear': Kangana reveals why she left Pahlaj Nihalani film 'I Love You Boss'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut recalls leaving a film midway because of a 'vulgar' photoshoot.

Published: 29th March 2019 06:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 06:51 PM   |  A+A-

Kangana Ranaut

By Online Desk

Bollywood Actress Kangana Ranaut has revealed that she was made to shoot for a movie scene in a robe without underwear.

During an interview with Mid-Day, Ranaut recalled an incident in which she was asked by former CBFC chairman Pahlaj Nihalani to appear in a robe without underwear for a movie titled 'I Love You Boss'.

She said that in the photo shoot, she was told to wear a satin robe without undergarments and stick her leg out. Kangana decided to quit the photoshoot mid-way and changed her phone number.

She went on to reveal that the character was a young girl who was lusting on her middle-aged boss. Describing it as 'soft-porn', Kangana recalls her bad experience.

The 32-year old actress is known for portraying strong characters on-screen. Whether it's the girl who went alone on her own honeymoon in Queen or portraying the harsh realities of the fashion industry in 'Fashion', Kangana has never failed to impress.

When a magazine got in touch with Pahlaj Nihalani, he denied Kangana's claim of 'I Love You Boss' being a soft porn film. He also told that he had spent one-half-crore on for advertisement but Kangana dumped the film midway for Anurag Basu's Gangster. He further claimed that the movie was based on the lines of 'Cheeni Kum' and was never a porn film.

Kangana Ranaut made her Bollywood debut in Anurag Basu's 'Gangster'. She has been a part of other notable movies like 'Raaz: The Mystery Continues', 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbai' and 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kangana ranaut Pahlaj Nihalani I Love You CBFC chairman metoo Bollywood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
सच्ची बात-13 | Can Mahagathbandhan prove to be Modi's undoing?
Vijay Sethupathi as 'Super Deluxe Shilpa' (Photo | Twitter)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Vijay Sethupathi's 'Super Deluxe'
Gallery
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
An explosives-laden vehicle detonated outside a busy restaurant in Somalia's capital, killing at least 15 people, Somali police said. (Photo | AP)
Al-Shabab bomb blast in Somalian capital kills 15 people
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp