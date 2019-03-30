Home Entertainment Hindi

People do take advantage of creative freedom digital medium offers: Bejoy Nambiar

The content on various streaming platforms and web often have a good dose of bold sequences involving nudity, abusive language and violence.

Published: 30th March 2019 01:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 01:54 PM   |  A+A-

Filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar

Filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar (File Photo | Bejoy Nambiar Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bejoy Nambiar is set to make his digitial debut with anthology series "Flip", and the critically-acclaimed filmmaker believes there are people who misuse the creative liberty offered by the web medium.

The content on various streaming platforms and web often have a good dose of bold sequences involving nudity, abusive language and violence. Bejoy says such content should not be added if it does not contribute to the story.

"A lot of people have taken advantage of it. (But) There are good shows also like 'Delhi Crime', 'Made In Heaven'. They have used the platform to tell progressive stories. So it is not just about nudity and profanity. There is nudity and profanity in 'Made in Heaven' but the makers have blended it beautifully, it compliments the story.

"There is no nudity in 'Flip' but whatever profanity is there, it will serve the story better. It is not there just for impact. It only compliments the story... People who are taking advantage of it can do it only for sometime and then there will be a saturation point," Bejoy told PTI in an interview.

The director, who is known for his films "Shaitan", "David" and "Wazir", said if the content is good, the medium can not govern the success of a project.

"If the content is good audience is there to sample it. But the kind of stories you get to do here is different than what you can do in feature films.

"In the last three-four years, there has been a boom in the digital platform, and I think it will just keep growing. And only good content will filter and stand out," he added.

"Flip", which is streaming on Eros Now, is an anthology of four short stories each telling the tale of many occurrences that cause a complete 180 degree turn around in the people, situation or perspectives inhabiting that tale.

The series has four episodes "Bully", "Happy Birthday", "Massage" and "The Hunt" featuring Ranvir Shorey, Arjun Mathur, Shweta Basu Prasad, Jim Sarbh, Viraf Patel, Sandeepa Dhar and others.

"It is an anthology of four dark twisted stories and each story has its own tone and space like one is a drama, other is a dark comedy, action and thriller.

"The common thread between all stories is flip. How every story is a flip, not just the story sometimes the character, situation also flips. We have tried to keep it as entertaining and engaging as possible," Bejoy said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bejoy Nambiar Flip

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Puppet show by EC to create awareness about election polling
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp