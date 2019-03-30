People do take advantage of creative freedom digital medium offers: Bejoy Nambiar

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bejoy Nambiar is set to make his digitial debut with anthology series "Flip", and the critically-acclaimed filmmaker believes there are people who misuse the creative liberty offered by the web medium.

The content on various streaming platforms and web often have a good dose of bold sequences involving nudity, abusive language and violence. Bejoy says such content should not be added if it does not contribute to the story.

"A lot of people have taken advantage of it. (But) There are good shows also like 'Delhi Crime', 'Made In Heaven'. They have used the platform to tell progressive stories. So it is not just about nudity and profanity. There is nudity and profanity in 'Made in Heaven' but the makers have blended it beautifully, it compliments the story.

"There is no nudity in 'Flip' but whatever profanity is there, it will serve the story better. It is not there just for impact. It only compliments the story... People who are taking advantage of it can do it only for sometime and then there will be a saturation point," Bejoy told PTI in an interview.

The director, who is known for his films "Shaitan", "David" and "Wazir", said if the content is good, the medium can not govern the success of a project.

"If the content is good audience is there to sample it. But the kind of stories you get to do here is different than what you can do in feature films.

"In the last three-four years, there has been a boom in the digital platform, and I think it will just keep growing. And only good content will filter and stand out," he added.

"Flip", which is streaming on Eros Now, is an anthology of four short stories each telling the tale of many occurrences that cause a complete 180 degree turn around in the people, situation or perspectives inhabiting that tale.

The series has four episodes "Bully", "Happy Birthday", "Massage" and "The Hunt" featuring Ranvir Shorey, Arjun Mathur, Shweta Basu Prasad, Jim Sarbh, Viraf Patel, Sandeepa Dhar and others.

"It is an anthology of four dark twisted stories and each story has its own tone and space like one is a drama, other is a dark comedy, action and thriller.

"The common thread between all stories is flip. How every story is a flip, not just the story sometimes the character, situation also flips. We have tried to keep it as entertaining and engaging as possible," Bejoy said.