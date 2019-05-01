Home Entertainment Hindi

Wrong to say outsiders get step-motherly treatment: Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui

For the longest time, there has been an ongoing nepotism debate in the industry, kick-started by actor Kangana Ranaut, who said star children get preferential treatment in Bollywood.

Published: 01st May 2019 03:48 PM

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui (File | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui finds it unfair when people say that only star kids get work in the film industry as he believes if one has talent, work will eventually follow.

When asked if he feels people from non-film family background find it harder to make it, Nawazuddin told reporters, "The good thing about the industry is that if you have the talent, then sooner or later people see it."

"It isn't that any person walking on the street can say they are not getting work. It takes time. If you have it on you, no one can stop you."

The actor said today there are lots of avenues for people to show their talent, including the digital medium.

"We can't say we are getting step-motherly treatment and no one is giving us work. It isn't like that. There is a new wave of actors today working in web series and films because they have the talent. If you have the talent, you will get work eventually."

He was speaking at the launch of the book "The Stranger in Me" Tuesday.

TAGS
Nawazuddin Siddiqui Kangana Ranaut

