Divyenndu Sharma joins web film Badnaam Gali

By Express News Service

Mirzapur fame Divyendu Sharma plays a righteous man in ZEE5’s upcoming web film Badnaam Gali. The social comedy also stars Patralekha in the role of a surrogate mother. The film is scheduled to release on May 10.

Speaking about his role, Divyenndu shares, “I’m playing this character named Randeep Singh Sodhi. He is from Punjab and comes from a well to do family. He is a righteous and touchy person. Because of a difference in opinion with his family he decides to come to Delhi for peace of mind to start something of his own which itself is a big joke because obviously you can’t find peace of mind in a big city like Delhi, where he meets Patralekha. “

Talking about the plot of Badnaam Gali, Divyenndu adds, “The story follows my character as he comes to this place called Badnaam Gali where he meets Patralekha’s character, who is a surrogacy mother. It revolves around how people have different opinions about her and they don’t understand surrogacy and create views about her. So he stands along her all throughout and finds genuine merit in her as she helps couples who couldn’t have a baby.”