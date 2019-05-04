Home Entertainment Hindi

Ananya Pandey, Tiger Shroff feature in romantic track 'Fakira' from 'Student of The Year 2'

In the song, Ananya is seen matching steps with Tiger as he teaches her some dance moves.

Published: 04th May 2019 09:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2019 09:22 PM   |  A+A-

Fakira-StudentOfTheYear2

Tiger Shroff and Ananya Pandey in Fakira. (YouTube screengrab)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The makers of 'Student of The Year 2' on Saturday released the latest romantic track 'Fakira' from the film that features Ananya Pandey and Tiger Shroff.

The 'Heropanti' actor took to his Twitter handle to announce the news. "Fakira, song out now". The song potrays picturesque locations and sizzling chemistry between the actors.

The song is believed to be shot across 32 locations.

READ HERE | Meet the new girls in the class: Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria

Ananya looks stunning and beautiful in all her looks while Tiger showcases his irresistible dance moves.

In one scene from the song, Ananya can be seen playing a game of 'Kabbadi'.

Sanam Puri and Neeti Mohan have lent their melodious voice for the song, while the lyrics have been penned down by Anvita Dutt. The song has been composed by Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani.

Earlier this week the makers of the film released the much-awaited song 'Hook up Song' featuring the ex-student Alia Bhatt from the first instalment of the film (Student of The Year) and Tiger.

The song starts with Shroff getting up from the bed as Bhatt enters the room dressed in a pink sensuous dress. The duo can be seen in an intimate dance in the number.

As the song progresses, both Shroff and Bhatt can be seen dressed in different clothes grooving to the beats of the peppy song. The 'Baaghi' actor can also be seen flaunting his chiselled six-pack abs.

'Student of the Year 2' is the sequel to the 2012 hit 'Student of The Year', which marked the Bollywood debut of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra.

The film which is being helmed by Punit Malhotra is set to hit the screens on May 10.

