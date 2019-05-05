Home Entertainment Hindi

Mumbai consulates came together to support Vibha Bakshi's Son Rise

Set in Haryana, the film depicts ordinary men striving to repair the skewed sex ratio in the state.

Published: 05th May 2019 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2019 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

Consulates in Mumbai who gathered to watch Son Rise by filmmaker Vibha Bakshi

In an unprecedented gathering, all Consulates in Mumbai, through the Consular Corps, came together to watch a special screening of Son Rise — a new documentary on gender rights by National Award winning filmmaker Vibha Bakshi. The Screening was co-hosted by UN Women, the Films Division and Sonia Hays, wife of New Zealand Consul General and Vice-Dean of the Consular Corps, Ralph Hays.

Set in Haryana, the film depicts ordinary men striving to repair the skewed sex ratio in the state. It includes a village sarpanch fighting for women to enter the male-dominated arena of local-politics and a farmer who decides to marry a gang rape survivor and get her justice. 

Speaking to a packed house, Ralph Hays said, “We are proud of Vibha Bakshi for creating Son Rise, a powerful gender rights film which makes men equal collaborators in the struggle.” Following the success of her previous National award winning film, Daughters of Mother India, Bakshi added, “A film cannot solve the problem, but it can certainly open a dialogue.

SON RISE focuses on ordinary men, who have done the ‘extraordinary’ to change the narrative on inequality. The three men featured in this film are the torchbearers and the real heroes for change.  It’s time for men to become part of the struggle in establishing a gender equal society, and set examples for other men to follow.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vibha Bakshi Son Rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protest at Bangalore-Chennai Highway after death of 40-yr old
A bus stand damaged at Malatipatapur in Odisha following Cyclone Fani (Photo | Biswanath Swain/EPS)
Cyclone Fani: Relief operations still on the go in Odisha
Gallery
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
Though Afghanistan participated in the 2015 World Cup as an associate nation, this will be the first time it will feature in a tournament as a full member. (Photos | Agencies)
Edition's surprise package or just paper tigers? Afghanistan announce squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp