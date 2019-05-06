Home Entertainment Hindi

Bobby Deol to make Netflix debut with Class of 83’

Bobby Deol, who was recently seen in Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, is all set to make his debut in the digital platform with a Netflix film, titled Class of 83’.

Bobby Deol, who was recently seen in Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, is all set to make his debut in the digital platform with a Netflix film, titled Class of 83’. Bankrolled by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, the Netflix original is directed by Atul Sabharwal.

 Class of 83’ explores the story of an upright policeman-turned-trainer whose students grapple with the complexities of honour, morals and devotion to the nation. 

The production of the Class of 83’ is currently underway, and the rest of the cast and crew are yet to be finalised. This is the second collaboration of Shah Rukh with Netflix after Emraan Hashmi-starrer Bard of Blood, which is based on the Bilal Siddiqi book of the same name. Meanwhile, Bobby is also awaiting the release of the multi-starrer Housefull 4, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon.

