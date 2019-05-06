Home Entertainment Hindi

Sacred Games 2: Kalki Koechlin, Ranvir Shorey join Netflix crime thriller

The revelation was made in the first look of season two, directed by Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan.

Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey. (Photo | Twitter)

MUMBAI: Actors Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey are the latest addition to the second season of critically-acclaimed Netflix original series "Sacred Games".

Like season one, Kashyap is at the helm of the portions featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Ganesh Gaitonde, while Ghaywan will direct the scenes with Saif Ali Khan's Sartaj Singh.

Kalki, who will be essaying the role of Batya in season two, said she is excited to be a part of the series.

WATCH THE NEW CAST HERE:

"Personally, I am a fan of the series, and it is super awesome to be a part of the Sacred Games and Netflix family.

Season 2 promises to be much more exciting and I cannot wait for viewers to watch me in the series," Kalki said in a statement.

Ranvir said working on the fan-favourite show was a delight.

"The digital platform is so empowering and working on this audience-favourite show has been an absolute delight.

My character in 'Sacred Games 2', Shahid Khan, is a complete departure from any of the roles I've played before, and I'm looking forward to fans across the world bingeing on the new season," he said.

Vikramaditya Motwane and Varun Grover are returning as the showrunner and the lead writer, respectively.

Based on Vikram Chandra's award-winning book of the same name, "Sacred Games Season 2" will premiere on Netflix later this year.

Comments

