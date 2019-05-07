Home Entertainment Hindi

Alia Bhatt has always been my idol: Ananya Pandey

The 20-year-old actor is set to make her big Bollywood debut with "Student of the Year 2", a sequel to the 2012 film that launched Alia's career.

Published: 07th May 2019 05:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 05:25 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Newcomer Ananya Pandey says she hopes to grow into a versatile artiste like her idol, Alia Bhatt some day.

The 20-year-old actor is set to make her big Bollywood debut this Friday with "Student of the Year 2", a sequel to the 2012 film that launched Alia's career.

"I look up to Alia so much. She has always been my idol. When she came in with 'Student', she was raw and fresh and people saw her grow. I've been inspired by her growth," she told PTI in an interview here.

Ananya, the daughter of actor Chunky Pandey, plays Shreya in the Punit Malhotra directorial.

The film also stars Tiger Shroff and another debutante Tara Sutaria.

Ananya says her character in the film is similar to her real-life self.

"She is very much like how I am as a person. She's passionate, loud and expressive. She is a fighter and doesn't take no for an answer. She is someone young girls can look up to and relate with."

The actor said she has played the role with utmost honesty and hopes the audience watches her evolve into a better performer.

"I was extremely honest in playing this role and I hope people see that. As Shreya is very close to the person that I am, it just amplified because in a Dharma Productions film, everything is larger-than-life. I have not been trained formally any way before. So all of these experiences were my first. Everything I did was impulsive. I was making mistakes and you would see that. I would like the audience to watch me grow. I don't want to be perfect from the start. I don't want to know everything, that's so boring. I want people to see me make mistakes and learn from them," she said.

Even before the release of her first film, Ananya has already booked her second gig, the remake of 1978 comedy "Pati Patni Aur Woh".

It also stars Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.

The actor is looking forward to working in the film, which is a modern take on the original, that featured Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur.

"I'm excited about it. After having seen my dad do so much in comedy, I know I have a legacy to live up to. Also, it's a fresh casting. At a young age, I'm playing a slightly older character which will be interesting for me," she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ananya Pandey Alia Bhatt Student of the Year 2

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp