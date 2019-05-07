Neena Gupta joins Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi

Shilajit Mitra By

Express News Service

Veteran actor Neena Gupta, who stole acclaim for her performance in Amit Sharma’s Badhaai Ho, has joined the cast of Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. She will be playing the role of Akshay Kumar’s mother in the film. “It’s interesting for me to join Sooryavanshi.

I’m excited because it’s a film that will be seen by a lot of people, which is important for every actor. As a performer, you want more and more people to see and appreciate your work. So it’s an interesting thing that has come my way and I am looking forward to it,” says Neena Gupta.

Sooryavanshi is the latest entry in Rohit’s interconnected cop universe – preceded by Simmba, Singham and Singham Returns. The new film stars Akshay in the role of ATS chief Veer Sooryavanshi. Katrina Kaif plays the female lead. Produced by Dharma Productions and Rohit Shetty Picturez, Sooryavanshi went on floors on Monday in Mumbai. The film is slated for release on May 22, 2020.