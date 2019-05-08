Home Entertainment Hindi

Parineeti Chopra to shoot 'The Girl on the Train' in England

Based on the 2015 bestseller by Paula Hawkins, the film narrates the story of a divorcee woman who gets entangled in a missing person's investigation that throws her life to the brink.

Published: 08th May 2019 12:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 12:44 PM   |  A+A-

Parineeti Chopra. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Parineeti Chopra will head to England, where she pursued her studies, for two months to shoot the official remake of the acclaimed Hollywood film "The Girl on the Train". She is looking forward to all work, and no play.

She will head there mid-July.

"I am super excited to be shooting this film because this is a role that I have never experienced before, read before and I think the audience has never experienced this kind of acting piece from me. It's a complete contrast to the kind of personality that is associated with me, so I am excited as an actor to do something completely new," Parineeti said in a statement.

One schedule of the film will be shot there.

WATCH GIRL ON THE TRAIN (HOLLYWOOD) TRAILER:

"For me to remain in the mood and for the crew to remain in the flow of things we decided to shoot this film in one schedule in England. We will be going in July. Usually, England is always a holiday spot for me but this time it's going to be like school.

"I want to only concentrate on acting -- go every day to set, come back to the hotel, work on my character and go to sleep. Of course, England is home so I look forward to having my usual time with my friends and everybody that I know for so many years but mainly I think this time England is going to become my university again and I will become a student again because I am going to treat it like that to deliver the best possible performance. So yes, no fun and games there," Parineeti added.

Parineeti understands that since people have already seen Emily Blunt's performance, she has to bring something refreshingly new to the screen.

"I am going to be working really hard on my role. So, I'm really excited to look at some footage of the original film, to look at references to play this character," she added.

The psychological thriller will be produced by Reliance Entertainment. The yet untitled movie will be directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, who has previously helmed "TE3N" starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Comments(1)

  • stam
    The book is so amateurish that it reads like the 5th grader's unedited school essay. Wonder how the film will turn out to be.
    3 months ago reply
