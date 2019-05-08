Home Entertainment Hindi

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani start shooting for Shershaah

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani started shooting for Shershaah on Tuesday.

Published: 08th May 2019 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani started shooting for Shershaah. (Photo | Twitter@taranadarsh)

By Express News Service

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani started shooting for Shershaah on Tuesday. The war historical film is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, who was martyred in the Kargil War. Shooting became with scenes involving Batra’s college life in Chandigarh, where he studied Medical Sciences. The film will be shot for approximately 70 days across Chandigarh, Palampur, Kashmir and Ladakh. 

Besides the lead role, Sidharth will also be seen playing Vikram’s twin brother. The actor has trained in in military weaponry and army etiquettes for the film.Vikram Batra was killed in combat on Point 4875 in the Dras sub sector of Kargil on July 7, 1999. He was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest military decoration. 

Shershaah is directed by Vishnu Varadhan and produced by Karan Johar and Shabbir Boxwala. Sidharth Malhotra’s upcoming releases include Jabariya Jodi and Marjaavan. Kiara Advani was last seen in Kalank and Vinaya Vidheya Rama. Her upcoming appearances are in Kabir Singh, Good News and Laaxmi Bomb.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sidharth Malhotra Kiara Advani Shershaah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JeM chief Masood Azhar (Express Ilustrations)
Has Masood Azhar's global terrorist tag come with a heavy price tag for India?
'Banned' Sadhvi Pragya sings bhajans as rival Digvijaya campaigns before polls in Bhopal
Gallery
The target of 132 set by the homeside wasn't a big one but once the below-par Chepauk pitch was factored in, the chasing team had its own set of challenges. IN PIC :Bat slips off the hands of CSK captain MS Dhoni as he plays a shot against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians demolish CSK at Chepauk to reach IPL 2019 summit clash
Liverpool players faced a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona from the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. They faced the great Lionel Messi, perhaps in the best form of his life. But yet, they produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions
Barcelona went to Anfield 'four' nothing: As it happened 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp