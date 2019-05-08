Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani start shooting for Shershaah

By Express News Service

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani started shooting for Shershaah on Tuesday. The war historical film is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, who was martyred in the Kargil War. Shooting became with scenes involving Batra’s college life in Chandigarh, where he studied Medical Sciences. The film will be shot for approximately 70 days across Chandigarh, Palampur, Kashmir and Ladakh.

Besides the lead role, Sidharth will also be seen playing Vikram’s twin brother. The actor has trained in in military weaponry and army etiquettes for the film.Vikram Batra was killed in combat on Point 4875 in the Dras sub sector of Kargil on July 7, 1999. He was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest military decoration.

Shershaah is directed by Vishnu Varadhan and produced by Karan Johar and Shabbir Boxwala. Sidharth Malhotra’s upcoming releases include Jabariya Jodi and Marjaavan. Kiara Advani was last seen in Kalank and Vinaya Vidheya Rama. Her upcoming appearances are in Kabir Singh, Good News and Laaxmi Bomb.