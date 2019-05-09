Bhoot Purva is in a light, breezy space: Omkar Kapoor

Shilajit Mitra By

Express News Service

Back in the 90’s, child actor Omkar Kapoor won hearts for his role in Mahesh Kothare’s cult comedy, Masoom (1996). His impish smile and precocious quips soon became a regular feature in popular 1997 hits like Judwaa, Judaai and Hero No.1. At the turn of the millennium, Kapoor quit films to finish his education. However, the acting itch persisted, compelling the performer — now all grown up — to return to films. Kapoor made his full-fledged Bollywood debut in Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015), followed by a lead role in the web-series U, Me Aur Ghar (2017). Moving ahead, the actor has starred in ZEE5’s newly released web-show Bhoot Purva, a supernatural comedy revolving around a young boy and a friendly ghost.

“I feel a sense of déja vu coming back. I call it my second innings. I was a child actor for 14-15 years before deciding to take a break. It’s been quite a journey,” he says. “The industry has evolved in a better way. Superior content is being made now. There’s more freedom of speech. Earlier, we never really practiced the democracy we live in. But now we are getting a chance to do so.”

In the show, Kapoor plays the titular role of Purva, a luckless loser who helps his ghost friend Aarav (Rishab Chadha) win back his lost love Angelina (Zoa Morani). Their earthly misadventures are further complicated by the arrival of a music-crazed Yamraj (Baba Sehgal). “The show is in a breezy, lighthearted zone. The concept is hilarious. Movies like Amar Kaushik’s Stree (2018) have created a space for horror-comedies in India,” Kapoor adds.

Bhoot Purva is written and directed by Zeishan Qaudri, best known for writing and playing character ‘Definite’ in Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur. Qaudri says his years in Mumbai have made him steer away from the gangster genre, a space he previously explored in his directorial debut Meeruthiya Gangsters (2015). “I have been away from that world for the last ten years. As a human being also, mein hamesa khush rehna chahata hoon (I want to stay happy). Bhoot Purva is my latest attempt to spread laughter and happiness,” he says.

The writer-director shuns the description ‘horror-comedy’, pegging the show more in the zone of Shah Rukh Khan-Naseeruddin Shah’s Chamatkar (1992). “There isn’t any fear factor as such. It’s pure fun. I’ve grown up watching mainstream Bollywood. I’ve been a huge fan of Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, Sunny Deol and Amitabh Bachchan. So my humour and writing pedigree comes from there. Even in Wasseypur, if you remove the cockiness of the characters, it will be just a dark film.”

Last year, Anurag Kashyap had rubbished rumours of Gangs of Wasseypur 3 being in the works. Qaudri, who was expected to write and direct the sequel, remains elusive on the subject. “I do have some character arcs in mind but won’t make it just for the sake it. I have seen Godfather 3, you know…”

Bhoot Purva is streaming on the ZEE5 app