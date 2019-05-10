Sacred Games: Nawazuddin Siddiqui gets suited for Ganesh Gaitonde 2.0

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has teased a twist in the story of "Sacred Games" in its second season with his new look.

On Friday, the actor shared an image showing his new avatar on Twitter.

Nawazuddin, who essays the role of crime lord Ganesh Gaitonde in the Netflix series, is seen looking smart in a dark check suit with a red tie, as he looks right into the lens of the camera with intensity. One can also see mandala design in the backdrop.

"Pichli baar kya bola tha Ganesh bhai ko? Aukaaat! (What did you say to Ganesh bhai last time? Standard?)," he wrote, along with hashtag Ganesh Gaitonde 2.0.

In the first season, Gaitonde was mostly seen in kurta-pajamas or shirt and pant. The new image hints at his rise in the second season as the show follows his story after his death in the first episode of the first season.

The other posters feature Saif Ali Khan as inspector Sartaj Singh with a bandaged hand as his thumb was chopped off by Luke Kenny's character Malcolm Mourad in the last season.

Based on author Vikram Chandra's best-selling novel, the first season of the series received viewer appreciation and critical acclaim worldwide for its gritty plot and power-packed performances.

The series tells the tale of Sartaj, a seasoned and cynical Mumbai police officer who is summoned one morning by an anonymous tip which promises him an opportunity to capture the powerful Gaitonde.

Season 2 will be back with a new trail of betrayal, crime, passion and a thrilling chase through Mumbai's underbelly.

The second season picks up from Sartaj pursuing his relentless battle of saving the city and Gaitonde facing bigger challenges to retain his position as the legendary kingpin of Mumbai.

The intriguing Guruji (actor Pankaj Tripathi), introduced in season one as Gaitonde's 'third father', plays a pivotal role in unfolding a chain of events. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan have directed the new season.