Home Entertainment Hindi

Shooting Partition sequences was most challenging part of 'Bharat', says director Ali Abbas Zafar

The film, which is scheduled to release on June 5, is a remake of 2014 Korean drama "Ode To My Father".

Published: 15th May 2019 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

Partition sequences. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: "Bharat" director Ali Abbas Zafar on Wednesday said filming Partition sequences in the Salman Khan-fronted film was the "most challenging part" of the shoot.

The film, which is scheduled to release on June 5, is a remake of 2014 Korean drama "Ode To My Father".

Ali said the soul of the film lies in keeping the humanity intact in the middle of chaos during Partition 1947.

"Partition was the most challenging part of @Bharat_TheFilm shoot, to recreate the scale of this defining moment of history and to keep the emotions Zinda (alive) in the middle of that chaos is the soul of an extraordinary journey of an ordinary man #BHARAT," the director wrote on Twitter.

Ali, who has previously worked with Salman in "Sultan" and "Tiger Zinda Hai", also shared some photographs from the film sets.

WATCH TRAILER:

The film is touted to be the journey of a country and also a person, both of whom go by the name of Bharat.

It features Salman, 53, in several looks, depicting the changing decades.

Produced by Atul Agnihotri, the film also features Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Sonali Kulkarni, Jackie Shroff and Tabu.

"Bharat" is slated to be released on June 5.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ali Abbas Zafar Bharat Salman Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp