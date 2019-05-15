Home Entertainment Hindi

Vicky Kaushal meets Rishi, Neetu Kapoor in US

Published: 15th May 2019 12:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

Vicky Kaushal with Rishi and Neetu Kapoor. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

NEW YORK: Actor Vicky Kaushal, who is in New York to celebrate his birthday, took out time to meet veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and his wife Neetu Kapoor here.

The "Chandni" star has been in New York for several months for treatment. Just last month, his brother Randhir Kapoor said the 66-year-old actor will be back in India in a few months, amid reports that he is now "cancer free".

Neetu has been by Rishi's side, and keeps fans updated with photographs of some of their special moments. Various Bollywood stars, including Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone and Anupam Kher have met Rishi in New York.

On the Bollywood front, Vicky will bring alive the story of Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O' Dwyer, the former lieutenant governor of Punjab in pre-Independence India, in revenge for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919. Singh was subsequently tried and convicted of murder and hanged in July 1940.

It is slated to release in 2020.

