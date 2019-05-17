Home Entertainment Hindi

CBFC objects to Gita, Quran references in India's Most Wanted

Fearing incitement of religious violence, the CBFC has asked the makers of India's Most Wanted to delete references to holy scripture.

Published: 17th May 2019 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The Censor Board of Film Certification has objected to references to the Bhagavad Gita and the Holy Quran in Arjun Kapoor’s upcoming film India’s Most Wanted.

The teaser of the film had courted controversy for featuring a scene where a terrorist justifies the killing of innocents by referring to a line spoken by Lord Krishna in the Gita. According to a source, the makers were set to release a follow-up teaser where Arjun Kapoor’s character is seen responding to the terrorist by contending that the killing of innocents is forbidden in the Quran. However, when the new promo was submitted to the censor board, the statutory body objected to both dialogues and asked for their deletion from the film. As a result, the makers did not release the new promo, although the clip was leaked online. The CBFC had allowed the first teaser, containing the Gita references, to be released.

“Not only does this dialogue make a powerful statement on how no religion preaches violence, but it also shows how the film is not biased towards any ideology but is highlighting a true story,” the source said, responding to the CBFC’s claim that the scene might incite religious violence.

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, India’s Most Wanted is slated for release on May 24. The film is co-produced by Fox Star Studios and Raapchik Films. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CBFC India’s Most Wanted Holy Quran Bhagavad Gita

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
West Indies legend Clive Lloyd told that the ICC's flagship event in England and Wales will be 'World Cup of all-rounders'. TNIE takes a look at the five best all-rounders who could define matches as it kicks off on May 30.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five all-rounders to watch out for
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp