MeToo: Nana Patekar hasn't been given clean chit, it is false rumour, says Tanushree Dutta

By ANI

MUMBAI: Amid buzz that Nana Patekar has been given a clean chit by the police as no eyewitness has confirmed the incident that was reported by Tanushree Dutta under #MeToo, Tanushree claimed it is a false rumour.

The actor issued a statement clarifying that the investigation is still going on while accusing Patekar's public relation team of spreading the false rumour.

"There is a false rumour floating in the media that Nana Patekar has been given clean chit by police in the harassment case. I wish to clarify that the Mumbai police have given no such statement and that the investigation on the matter is still ongoing as confirmed by my advocate Nitin Satpute and the Mumbai Police," she asserted.

"There is major foul play going on here with all sorts of lies being spread by Nana's team," the statement read.

She also claimed that Nana's public relation team is spreading all these false rumours because "the accused in harassment cases are not getting any work in the industry and this is their attempt at damage control and fixing his public image."

In her statement, she also alleged that the investigation process has slowed down "due to constant threat calls from Nana's people received by many key witnesses from our side who have been unable to record their statement due to fear and intimidation."

She even claimed that false witnesses have been presented to mislead the investigation and in spite of all that has happened, she still hopes to see Nana Patekar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya, producer Sami Siddique and director Rakesh Sawant behind bars "for orchestrating the harassment and mob attack on me and my family in our car."

Addressing the concluding paragraph of her statement to Nana, Ganesh, Sami, and Rakesh, Tanushree said that nothing can make her drop the case until justice is served, no matter how long it takes.

"10 years I stayed away from the industry because of the trauma of the mob attack, the harassment and the public humiliation you put me through, I will not let you get off the hook so easily. Let the sword of jail and public scrutiny hang over your heads at least a decade till you are brought to your knees in humility and repentance!! An eye for an eye and a decade for a decade unless you are forgiven by grace. You will repent and ask for forgiveness until then I'm not dropping this case. Let it go on for as long as it can. I have time on my side," she said.

In September last year, Tanushree alleged that Nana Patekar misbehaved with her on the sets of 'Horn Ok Pleasss' in 2008 while shooting for a special dance number for the movie, and filed an FIR against the 'Welcome' star.

However, Patekar has refused the allegations against him. Patekar's lawyer Aniket Nikam, told ANI, "All allegations against him (Nana Patekar) are false and far from the truth".