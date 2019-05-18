Jatin Goswami plays an intelligence agent in Zee5 show 'Skyfire'

By Express News Service

Actor Jatin Goswami will star in the upcoming show Skyfire. Slated to premiere on Zee5 on May 22, the series is about climate change and touches upon child trafficking in Delhi.

About his character, Goswami, who was last seen in Hum Chaar and Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, says, “I play Sayed Ali Hassan, a brutally honest intelligence agent. He is on this once-in-a-lifetime kind of case that takes him to some extremely dark places. In solving the case, he is sucked into a freaky chain of events. It is a gritty, edge-of-the-seat sci-fi thriller.”

Skyfire also stars Prateik Babbar, Sonal Chauhan and Jisshu Sengupta. Directed by Soumik Sen and written by Suresh Nair, the show is based on Aroon Raman’s bestselling book of the same name.

Besides Skyfire, ZEE5 has announced seven more book adaptations for their upcoming slate, including The Wise Man Said by Priya Kumar, Hutatma by Meena Deshpande and Sharadindu Bandyopadhyay’s historical novels Tungabhadrar Teere and Kaler Mandira.