'Malaal' first look out: Bhansali's niece Sharmin and Jaaved Jaaferi's son Meezaan make a great pair

By Online Desk

The first look of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal and Jaaved Jaaferi's son Meezaan's debut film 'Malaal' has been released.

The couple look deeply in love with Meezaan riding a bike, while Sharmin embraces him as she sits in front.

The trailer of the film will be launched in Mumbai on May 18.

Trailer out today... Meet Sanjay Leela Bhansali's new discoveries: Sharmin Segal and Meezaan... First look poster of #Malaal... Directed by Mangesh Hadawale... Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain and Krishan Kumar... 28 June 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/fm1P2cRCN6 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 18, 2019

Co-produced by Bhansali Productions and T-Series, Malaal is helmed by filmmaker Mangesh Hadawale.

Informs a source, “Meezaan and Sharmin have been training for the film for over two years now. S far, they’ve maintained a low profile and focussed on getting better at their craft. They will be interacting with the media for the very first time at the trailer launch of the film and want audiences to see the work they’ve put in.”

The source adds, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali not only identified the talent in Meezaan and Sharmin but also groomed and prepared them for their debut. He will be present at the launch to officially introduce them to the media.”

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s last directorial venture was Padmaavat. His next film is Inshallah, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan.

(With inputs from Express News Service)