Home Entertainment Hindi

'Malaal' first look out: Bhansali's niece Sharmin and Jaaved Jaaferi's son Meezaan make a great pair

The couple look deeply in love with Meezaan riding a bike, while Sharmin embraces him as she sits in front. 

Published: 18th May 2019 01:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2019 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

Sharmin Segal and Meezaan.

Sharmin Segal and Meezaan.

By Online Desk

The first look of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal and Jaaved Jaaferi's son Meezaan's debut film 'Malaal' has been released.

The couple look deeply in love with Meezaan riding a bike, while Sharmin embraces him as she sits in front. 

The trailer of the film will be launched in Mumbai on May 18. 

Co-produced by Bhansali Productions and T-Series, Malaal is helmed by filmmaker Mangesh Hadawale. 
Informs a source, “Meezaan and Sharmin have been training for the film for over two years now. S far, they’ve maintained a low profile and focussed on getting better at their craft. They will be interacting with the media for the very first time at the trailer launch of the film and want audiences to see the work they’ve put in.”

The source adds, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali not only identified the talent in Meezaan and Sharmin but also groomed and prepared them for their debut. He will be present at the launch to officially introduce them to the media.”

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s last directorial venture was Padmaavat. His next film is Inshallah, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan.

(With inputs from Express News Service)

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sharmin Segal Meezaan Malaal Jaaved Jaaferi Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
West Indies legend Clive Lloyd told that the ICC's flagship event in England and Wales will be 'World Cup of all-rounders'. TNIE takes a look at the five best all-rounders who could define matches as it kicks off on May 30.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five all-rounders to watch out for
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp