Diana Penty makes her dazzling debut at Cannes Film Festival, spots three looks
NEW DELHI: Diana Penty's first ever Cannes glam is to die for. She looked absolutely astounding in her Celia Kritharioti's golden sequin outfit.
The 33-year-old left a lasting impression as she paired her golden fringe dress with see-through golden embroidered boots. Her hair and makeup artist, Marianna Mukuchyan, kept her hair straight complementing her basal makeup look.
The cocktail actor took to social media to post her drop-dead gorgeous snap. "At the legendary Chopard Party," she captioned her post.
Ahead of Cannes, she also posted another look, in which she wore a cedar brown high split maxi dress which she paired up with golden vintage Chanel belt, black stiletto boot, and brown aviators.
"Striding into #Cannes2019," she wrote on her Instagram post.
For her Day 2 at the Cannes Festival, Diana Penty wore an Amit Aggarwal white saree accompanied by jewellery from Aquamarine.
For the Chopard party, Diana Penty chose a similar look to her Cocktail co-star, Deepika Padukone. Dressed in a Celia Kritharioti dress, Diana Penty looks like a million bucks, But fans can't help but notice the striking similarity.
On the work front, Diana was last seen in 'Parmanu' and 'Happy Bhag Jayegi', where she played the character of a Punjabi girl, 'Happy'. She was cast opposite stars Abhay Deol and Jimmy Shergill.
She took four years gap after her Bollywood debut film 'Cocktail', before returning to the silver screen with 'Happy Bhag Jayegi'.
She was busy with her modeling career and was also doing endorsements and other show as she didn't want to pressurise herself for acting.