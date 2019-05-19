Home Entertainment Hindi

Diana Penty makes her dazzling debut at Cannes Film Festival, spots three looks

The cocktail actor took to social media to post her drop-dead gorgeous snap. "At the legendary Chopard Party," she captioned her post.

Published: 19th May 2019 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2019 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Diana Penty. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Diana Penty's first ever Cannes glam is to die for. She looked absolutely astounding in her Celia Kritharioti's golden sequin outfit.

The 33-year-old left a lasting impression as she paired her golden fringe dress with see-through golden embroidered boots. Her hair and makeup artist, Marianna Mukuchyan, kept her hair straight complementing her basal makeup look.

Diana Penty. (Photo | Twitter)

The cocktail actor took to social media to post her drop-dead gorgeous snap. "At the legendary Chopard Party," she captioned her post.

Outfit & Boots: @CeliaKrithariot
HMU: #MariannaMukuchyan
Styled by: #NamitaAlexander #Cannes2019 #LiveVictoriously #GreygooseLife pic.twitter.com/xMr8erZhD9

Ahead of Cannes, she also posted another look, in which she wore a cedar brown high split maxi dress which she paired up with golden vintage Chanel belt, black stiletto boot, and brown aviators.

"Striding into #Cannes2019," she wrote on her Instagram post.

For her Day 2 at the Cannes Festival, Diana Penty wore an Amit Aggarwal white saree accompanied by jewellery from Aquamarine.

For the Chopard party, Diana Penty chose a similar look to her Cocktail co-star, Deepika Padukone. Dressed in a Celia Kritharioti dress, Diana Penty looks like a million bucks, But fans can't help but notice the striking similarity.

On the work front, Diana was last seen in 'Parmanu' and 'Happy Bhag Jayegi', where she played the character of a Punjabi girl, 'Happy'. She was cast opposite stars Abhay Deol and Jimmy Shergill.

She took four years gap after her Bollywood debut film 'Cocktail', before returning to the silver screen with 'Happy Bhag Jayegi'.

She was busy with her modeling career and was also doing endorsements and other show as she didn't want to pressurise herself for acting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Diana Penty Cannes cannes film festival

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jasprit Bumrah (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: How will the batting-friendly pitches in England affect India's campaign?
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Gallery
It's been an eventful first year of marriage for Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle, now known formally as the Duchess of Sussex. (Photo | AP)
One year after wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan have new home, son
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar shows his inked finger after casting vote at a polling station during the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections in Patna Sunday May 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
India votes in seventh and final phase for electing 17th Lok Sabha 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp