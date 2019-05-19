Priyanka, Nick Jonas look dreamy in white at Cannes on Day 3

By ANI

CANNES: Setting couple goals yet again, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband, Nick Jonas, stole the show on the Cannes red carpet in coordinated white ensembles on Saturday.

Wearing a gorgeous Georges Hobeika number, PeeCee looked like a dream when she ascended the famous Cannes steps with Nick in tow. Braving a light drizzle, the couple attended the screening of French drama film 'Les Plus Belles Annees D'Une Vie'.

Minimalistic make-up and beautiful Chopard diamonds completed Priyanka's look on her third day at the French Riviera. White tufts of gossamer coupled with a neat hairdo drove home the point that nobody owns fashion like Priyanka does!

What really made us go "aww" though, was when Nick, like a true gentleman straight out of a Jane Austen novel, held the umbrella up as the two went up the famed steps.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Photo | Twitter)

Looking dapper in all white, Nick opted for a classic tux with a bow tie and black shoes.

The two have been grabbing eyeballs at Cannes this year, with Priyanka leaving the crowd wanting for more in a black, shimmery Roberto Cavalli gown on her first red carpet appearance at the iconic festival.

Before that, she redefined power dressing when she stepped out in an all-white pleated Honayda jumpsuit with a striking cape, paired with a micro bag from Akris.

She later opted for a lavender Fendi dress for the Chopard party, while Nick looked sharp in a black suit.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Photo | Twitter)

Other Bollywood stars who dazzled at Cannes were Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Diana Penty and Huma Qureshi. TV actress Hina Khan also made her debut at Cannes this year wearing a stunning Ziad Nakad gown.

While Deepika returned home to Ranveer Singh after giving us a few of the most iconic fashion moments, Diana Penty sashayed into "Day 2 at Cannes" in an Amit Aggarwal saree for the FICCI Forum at the India Pavilion.

She had earlier attended the Chopard party in a fringed golden Celia Kritharioti Couture mini creation, paired with bejewelled boots from the same designer.