Priyanka, Nick Jonas look dreamy in white at Cannes on Day 3
What really made us go "aww" though, was when Nick, like a true gentleman straight out of a Jane Austen novel, held the umbrella up as the two went up the famed steps.
Published: 19th May 2019 09:53 AM | Last Updated: 19th May 2019 09:53 AM | A+A A-
CANNES: Setting couple goals yet again, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband, Nick Jonas, stole the show on the Cannes red carpet in coordinated white ensembles on Saturday.
Wearing a gorgeous Georges Hobeika number, PeeCee looked like a dream when she ascended the famous Cannes steps with Nick in tow. Braving a light drizzle, the couple attended the screening of French drama film 'Les Plus Belles Annees D'Une Vie'.
Minimalistic make-up and beautiful Chopard diamonds completed Priyanka's look on her third day at the French Riviera. White tufts of gossamer coupled with a neat hairdo drove home the point that nobody owns fashion like Priyanka does!
Looking dapper in all white, Nick opted for a classic tux with a bow tie and black shoes.
The two have been grabbing eyeballs at Cannes this year, with Priyanka leaving the crowd wanting for more in a black, shimmery Roberto Cavalli gown on her first red carpet appearance at the iconic festival.
Before that, she redefined power dressing when she stepped out in an all-white pleated Honayda jumpsuit with a striking cape, paired with a micro bag from Akris.
She later opted for a lavender Fendi dress for the Chopard party, while Nick looked sharp in a black suit.
Other Bollywood stars who dazzled at Cannes were Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Diana Penty and Huma Qureshi. TV actress Hina Khan also made her debut at Cannes this year wearing a stunning Ziad Nakad gown.
While Deepika returned home to Ranveer Singh after giving us a few of the most iconic fashion moments, Diana Penty sashayed into "Day 2 at Cannes" in an Amit Aggarwal saree for the FICCI Forum at the India Pavilion.
She had earlier attended the Chopard party in a fringed golden Celia Kritharioti Couture mini creation, paired with bejewelled boots from the same designer.