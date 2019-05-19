Rajkumar Santoshi’s comeback film is Badboy

By Express News Service

Six years after his last directorial venture, Phata Poster Nikla Hero, veteran filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi is making a comeback with Badboy. The quirky romantic comedy is produced by Sajid Qureshi of Inbox Pictures. The film went on floors on Saturday with a fresh cast.

Rajkumar Santoshi

“I have explored many genres in the arena of filmmaking. One of my favourite genres is romantic comedies. We have come up with an interesting and quirky story with BadBoy and together with Producer Sajid Qureshi hope to give audiences an exciting entertainer from us,” Santoshi said in a statement.“I am extremely excited to commence the shoot from today and looking forward to work with the debutants,” he added.

Rajkumar Santoshi is known for directing Andaz Apna Apna, Ghayal, Damini, The Legend of Bhagat Singh and Khakhee. He was recently reported to helm a sequel to Andaz Apna Apna starring Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan.