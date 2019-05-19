Home Entertainment Hindi

More than money, self-respect is important, says Raghava Lawrence while opting out of Akshay's 'Laxmmi Bomb'

Less than a month after the project went on floors, Lawrence decided to exit it after the makers unveiled the film's first look on Saturday without his knowledge.

Published: 19th May 2019 01:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2019 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

Director Raghava Lawrence with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar

Director Raghava Lawrence with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Actor-filmmaker Raghava Lawrence, who was recently signed to direct Akshay Kumar starrer Hindi horror-comedy "Laxmmi Bomb", has opted out of the project as he felt disrespected.

"Laxmmi Bomb" is the remake of highly successful Tamil horror-comedy "Kanchana", which was directed by Lawrence, who also starred in the film.

Less than a month after the project went on floors, Lawrence decided to exit it after the makers unveiled the film's first look on Saturday without his knowledge.

"There is an old popular saying in Tamil which tells 'Don't step into any house where there is no respect'. In this world, more than money and fame, self-respect is the most important attribute to a person's character. So I have decided to step out of the project, 'Laxmmi Bomb', the Hindi remake of 'Kanchana'," Lawrence wrote in a note he posted on his Twitter page.

He said there were multiple reasons for his exit, "but one of them is that the first look poster of the film was released without my knowledge and even without discussing anything with me. I was informed about this by a third person. It is very painful for a director to know about his movie's first look release from others."

He felt "disrespected" and "disappointed".

"As a creator, I'm also not satisfied with the poster design (of first look) as well. This shouldn't happen to any director. I can hold back my script because I haven't signed any agreement regarding this film, but I won't do it because I personally respect Akshay Kumar sir a lot," Lawrence said.

He said the makers can find a replacement for him. He will soon meet Akshay and hand over the script and step out of the project in "a good way".

In "Laxmmi Bomb", Akshay plays a character that will be possessed by a ghost of a transgender. Kiara Advani has been signed as the leading lady.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Raghava Lawrence Kanchana Akshay Kumar Laxmmi Bomb

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jasprit Bumrah (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: How will the batting-friendly pitches in England affect India's campaign?
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Gallery
It's been an eventful first year of marriage for Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle, now known formally as the Duchess of Sussex. (Photo | AP)
One year after wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan have new home, son
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar shows his inked finger after casting vote at a polling station during the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections in Patna Sunday May 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
India votes in seventh and final phase for electing 17th Lok Sabha 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp