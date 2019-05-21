Historical War film on Operation trident

Shilajit Mitra By

Express News Service

T-Seriesand Ellipsis Entertainment have collaborated to produce a historical war film based on ‘Operation Trident’. Tentatively titled Navy Day, the film will recreate the Indian naval attack on the Karachi harbour during the Indo-Pak war (1971). The Indian army annually celebrates Navy Day on December 4 to commemorate Operation Trident.

Ad filmmaker Razneesh Ghai will helm the project set to go on floors in 2020. A casting announcement will be made towards the year end, and the release date is yet to be announced. Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, says, “The operation was one of the most successful in modern naval history after World War II. Our Navy suffered no losses and caused heavy casualties on the enemy side. We look forward to bring to life this extraordinary tale of strategy, thrill and bravery.”

Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar and Swati Iyer Chawla jointly add, “Navy Day will be one of Ellipsis’ most ambitious films in terms of size and scale. Together with our friends at T-Series, we look forward to working with Razneesh, yet another doyen of Indian advertising, after Ram Madhvani (Neerja) and Suresh Triveni (Tumhari Sulu).”