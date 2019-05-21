Home Entertainment Hindi

Historical War film on Operation trident

T-Seriesand Ellipsis Entertainment have collaborated to produce a historical war film based on ‘Operation Trident’.

Published: 21st May 2019 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2019 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

T-Seriesand Ellipsis Entertainment have collaborated to produce a historical war film based on ‘Operation Trident’. Tentatively titled Navy Day, the film will recreate the Indian naval attack on the Karachi harbour during the Indo-Pak war (1971). The Indian army annually celebrates Navy Day on December 4 to commemorate Operation Trident.

Ad filmmaker Razneesh Ghai will helm the project set to go on floors in 2020. A casting announcement will be made towards the year end, and the release date is yet to be announced. Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, says, “The operation was one of the most successful in modern naval history after World War II. Our Navy suffered no losses and caused heavy casualties on the enemy side. We look forward to bring to life this extraordinary tale of strategy, thrill and bravery.”

Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar and Swati Iyer Chawla jointly add, “Navy Day will be one of Ellipsis’ most ambitious films in terms of size and scale. Together with our friends at T-Series, we look forward to working with Razneesh, yet another doyen of Indian advertising, after Ram Madhvani (Neerja) and Suresh Triveni (Tumhari Sulu).”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
PM Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Badrinath shrine. (Photo | Chowkidar Narendra Modi Twitter)
Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana: Anil Srinivasan's take on Exit Polls and Lok Sabha Elections 2019
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp