Home Entertainment Hindi

2018 FIR against veteran actor Jeetendra quashed 

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has quashed a 2018 FIR against veteran actor Jeetendra for allegedly molesting his cousin 48 years ago.

Published: 22nd May 2019 10:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 04:01 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has quashed a 2018 FIR against veteran actor Jeetendra for allegedly molesting his cousin 48 years ago.  In her complaint, the cousin had accused the actor of trying to sexually assault her at a Shimla hotel room in 1971. A petition to dismiss the FIR was subsequently filed by Jeetendra.

Jeetendra

Ruling in favour of the actor’s petition, the court on Monday agreed that the complaint was ‘mala fide’ since the cousin’s daughter was rejected in an audition by Balaji Motion Pictures Limited, a film and distribution company owned by Kapoor.

It also noted that particulars of the complaint were ‘vague’ and ‘inherently improbable’, thereby dismissing it as insufficient ground for proceeding against the accused.

A subsidiary of Balaji Telefilms, Balaji Motion Pictures was founded by Jeetendra in 2001 and is managed by his wife Shobha Kapoor and daughter Ekta Kapoor. In a career spanning five decades, the veteran actor has starred in several blockbusters and remakes of South Indian films. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
What India expects: Top Diplomat T P Sreenivasan talks to TNIE
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Gallery
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
It's celebration time in the BJP, YSRC and DMK camps
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp