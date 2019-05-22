India is still following the British judicial system: Anupam Kher at One Day trailer launch

By Express News Service

Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Tuesday launched the trailer of his upcoming film, One Day. Directed by Ashok Nanda, the Mumbai-set thriller follows the story of a retired judge-turned-vigilante (Anupam Kher) trying to correct his past mistakes. Esha Gupta plays a Haryanvi Special Branch officer while Kumud Mishra and Anant Mahadevan appear in supporting roles.

“The film is about a judge who, on the day of his retirement, realizes there were four cases in his career that were wrongly ruled by him. He then heads out to deliver justice. It’s a beautifully told cat-and-mouse story,” Kher said.

The 64-year-old actor also commented on the state of the Indian judicial system. “Justice delayed is justice denied, according to me. There are many cases pending in our country. Some of them don’t even reach the court because people cannot afford lawyers. I think we are still following the British judicial system. We need to change that and appoint many more judges.”

One Day is produced by Ketan Patel and Swati Singh. The film is scheduled to release on June 14, 2019.