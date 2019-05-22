Home Entertainment Hindi

India’s Most Trusted

Bollywood’s Shahenshah, Amitabh Bachchan, leads the research as India’s Most Trusted Personality and also tops the list of actors.

Published: 22nd May 2019 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Deepika Padukone.

By Express News Service

Fans and followers love and trust their favourite. Keeping this in mind, TRA Research, an Indian consumer-insights company, launched TRA’s Most Trusted Personalities 2019 Report, studying 39 personalities from cinema, sports, business and other fields. The conclusions were drawn after a survey involving  2,315 consumers from 16 cities.

Bollywood’s Shahenshah, Amitabh Bachchan, leads the research as India’s Most Trusted Personality and also tops the list of actors. Aamir Khan is in second place and Salman Khan in third. Deepika Padukone is India’s Most Trusted Female Actor followed by Katrina Kaif who is second. 

“Personalities become household names and consumers relate to them in a very personal way. TRA’s Most Trusted Personality 2019 Report unveils a list of stars, who have not just enacted their script well, but have built a strong trust-connect with the viewers through their communication”, said N Chandramouli, CEO, TRA Research.

Among sports personalities, with a power pack performance and brand endorsements, Virat Kohli tops the list. In the world of business, former Chairman of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata, is India’s Most Trust Business Personality. And among authors, Sudha Murthy tops the list.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amitabh Bachchan Deepika Padukone

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp