By Express News Service

Fans and followers love and trust their favourite. Keeping this in mind, TRA Research, an Indian consumer-insights company, launched TRA’s Most Trusted Personalities 2019 Report, studying 39 personalities from cinema, sports, business and other fields. The conclusions were drawn after a survey involving 2,315 consumers from 16 cities.

Bollywood’s Shahenshah, Amitabh Bachchan, leads the research as India’s Most Trusted Personality and also tops the list of actors. Aamir Khan is in second place and Salman Khan in third. Deepika Padukone is India’s Most Trusted Female Actor followed by Katrina Kaif who is second.

“Personalities become household names and consumers relate to them in a very personal way. TRA’s Most Trusted Personality 2019 Report unveils a list of stars, who have not just enacted their script well, but have built a strong trust-connect with the viewers through their communication”, said N Chandramouli, CEO, TRA Research.

Among sports personalities, with a power pack performance and brand endorsements, Virat Kohli tops the list. In the world of business, former Chairman of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata, is India’s Most Trust Business Personality. And among authors, Sudha Murthy tops the list.