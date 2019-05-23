Ali Abbas Zafar shares behind-the-scenes pictures from 'Bharat'

Home Entertainment Hindi

Salman Khan in Bharat. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Ever since the makers of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer 'Bharat' have announced the release date of the film, the fans are being treated with pictures from behind the scenes.

The pictures give a sneak peek of the 'Race 3' actor's character who is seen dressed as a daredevil circus artist and is about to perform a stunt. While in the other pictures, the viewers can spot the entire filming of the scene on the cameras.

Earlier Katrina had shared a series of pictures from the sets of the film. In the first picture, the 33-year-old can be seen in her 'Madam Ji' avatar from the film while Salman is seen getting his touch-ups done before the start of a scene.

In the second picture, the 'Bang Bang' actor is seen in the attire of a coal mine worker and it seems from the picture that she is gazing at something really close to her heart, while in the last picture she can be seen sporting formals with her hair in loose curls.

WATCH BHARAT TRAILER:

On Wednesday, another song from the film 'Turpeya' was released. Set on the backdrop of a man out of his home country, the song starts with a dialogue Salman says in praise of India and features him entering a sort of celebration wearing a navy uniform. Nora Fatehi is also seen flaunting her elegant moves in a white plunge-neck blouse paired with high-slit chiffon skirt.

Spread over a span of 60 years, the film has some scenes recreating the partition of India. Director Ali Abbas Zafar had revealed in an Instagram post that shooting for those scenes was the most challenging.

The film is produced by Atul Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar and is slated to release on June 5.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp