Salman Khan approached for cameo in Saaho?

By Express News Service

It looks like Salman Khan could be the latest star to be part of Prabhas’s biggie Saaho. According to reports, the Bharat actor has been approached for a cameo in the film. It is being speculated that Neil Nitin Mukesh, who plays one of the antagonists in Saaho and is a close friend of Salman, has briefed the latter on his appearance. However, there’s no official confirmation regarding Salman’s cameo from the makers, UV Creations.

Pegged as a sci-fi action film, Saaho stars Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead. Arun Vijay, Evelyn Sharma, Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Pandey, Mahesh Manjrekar and Aditya Shrivastava are also part of the cast. Musical trio Shankar-Eshaan-Loy has composed the songs while S.S. Thaman has provided the score.

Directed by Sujeeth, the big-budget multilingual film is scheduled to release on August 15, 2019. Meanwhile, Salman Khan was last seen in Race 3. Besides Bharat, the actor’s upcoming projects include Dabangg 3, Inshallah and Kick 2.