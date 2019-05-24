Home Entertainment Hindi

Karan Johar meets his 'favourite couple of Indian cinema', posts heartfelt note

The filmmaker made sure to post a beyond adorable selfie posing with the power couple along with a heartwarming caption.

Published: 24th May 2019 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2019 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Karan Johar

Filmmaker Karan Johar (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor, who has been undergoing medical treatment in New York, has been visited by scores of celebrities from Bollywood. The latest one to join the list is none other than Karan Johar!

Rishi's wife Neetu Kapoor is also in New York with him and has stuck by his side throughout the treatment. KJo spent some quality time with the pair who he termed as his "favourite couple of Indian cinema".

The filmmaker made sure to post a beyond adorable selfie posing with the power couple along with a heartwarming caption.

"My absolutely favourite couple of Indian cinema....I grew up loving them and am so privileged to know them....strong...resilient and full of positivity! Neetu and chintuji are absolutely amazing and so full of love!! Thank you for your energy! Love you," he wrote.

In the photo, the trio can be seen all smiles as they strike a pose together.

Neetu also reciprocated the love, sharing the same photo, she wrote, "He gave the tightestttt Hug and the longesttt kiss n said half of this love is from his mom Hiroo sometimes simple words mean so big love love him."

KJo will turn a year older tomorrow and reportedly flew to New York to ring in his birthday.

Rishi has been in New York since last year to seek medical treatment for an unknown health condition. He had shared the news on his Twitter handle and added that he would be back soon.

Rishi's children Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima keep visiting him from time to time. Over the past few months, several celebrities including Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Deepika Padukone, Aamir Kha, Alia Bhatt, Anupam Kher, Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre, Javed Akhtar, among others have paid a visit to the veteran actor.

Neetu, who is quite active on Instagram, keeps sharing pictures from their huddles.

On the work front, Rishi Kapoor last appeared in 'Mulk' and 'Rajma Chawal'. Meanwhile, KJo is currently producing 'Drive' and 'Brahmastra'.

Karan will be donning the director's hat for 'Takht', which is a period drama and features Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Bhumi Pednekar. The flick is all set to hit the big screens in 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rishi Kapoor Bollywood Neetu Kapoor Rajma Chawal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
The verdict is out and, in stark contrast to the national trend, people have given the Congress and its allies a handsome win in Kerala. While the CPM-led LDF has been left to lick its wounds, TNIE gives an overview of the election results (Photos | Faceb
Kerala Lok Sabha results: The winners and why they won
CHANDINI CHOWK: BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir made a victorious political debut from East Delhi by securing 6,95,109 votes and defeated nearest rival Arvinder Singh Lovely of Congress, who got 3,04,718 votes. AAP's Atishi came third with 2,19,156 votes. (Photos | PTI , EPS)
Delhi Lok Sabha results: BJP retains all 7 seats as AAP, Congress bite the dust
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp