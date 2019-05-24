Home Entertainment Hindi

Sonam Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan starrer 'The Zoya Factor' to release on this date

Published: 24th May 2019 12:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2019 12:32 PM   |  A+A-

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Dulquer Salman. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Sonam Kapoor, who won a million hearts with her last outing 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga', which was based on the subject of homosexual relationships, is back to treat fans with her upcoming film 'Zoya Factor', co-starring Dulquer Salmaan.

Sonam announced the release date along with the latest poster of the film which features her with Dulquer.

The new poster of the film features the lead pair sitting in what appears to be a stadium. The duo can be seen wearing denim jackets and gazing at each other while showing their backs to the camera.

"We're back after the strategic timeout. Catch The Zoya Factor in cinemas on 20th September 2019. Starring @DQSalmaan, directed by AbhishekSharma@foxstarhindi, she captioned the post.

Sonam had kick-started shooting for the romantic-comedy on August 29, last year. The 'Aisha' star had also shared insights from the shoot on her Snapchat at that time.

On August 26, last year, Sonam had unveiled the first poster of the film which showed the lead duo holding Anuja Chauhan's novel.

The upcoming movie also stars Sanjay Kapoor in a pivotal role. The film is based on Anuja Chauhan's 2008 novel of the same name.

The film is being helmed by Abhishek Sharma, who has earlier directed movie like 'Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran', 'Tere Bin Laden' and 'The Shaukeens'.

The book revolves around a Rajput girl named Zoya Singh Solanki, an executive in an advertising agency, who meets the Indian Cricket Team as part of a project. Following an interesting turn of events, she ends up becoming a lucky charm for the team during the 2011 Cricket World Cup.

The film marks Dulquer second project in Bollywood. He made his debut in the Hindi film industry in 2018 with Irrfan Khan-starrer 'Karwaan'. His acting in the film was well received by the critics and so were his good looks by the ladies!

