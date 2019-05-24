Sonam Kapoor-Dulquer Salmaan’s Zoya Factor  to arrive on September 20

By Express News Service

Sonam Kapoor-Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming film The Zoya Factor has been delayed once more. The romantic comedy, based on Anjuna Chauhan’s 2008 book of the same name, was initially scheduled to release on April 5, 2019 but was shifted to June 14 to coincide with the ICC Cricket World Cup. However, as announced by the makers on Thursday, the film will now arrive on September 20, 2019.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, The Zoya Factor tells the story of an advertising agency executive (Sonam) who meets the Indian cricket team because of her job and ends up being the lucky charm for them in the 2010 Cricket World Cup.

“We’re back after the strategic timeout. Catch The Zoya Factor in cinemas on September 20, 2019. Starring Dulquer, directed by Abhishek Sharma,” Sonam wrote on social media sharing a new poster of the film. Producers Fox Star Studios added, “The date may have changed, but the game hasn’t. The Zoya Factor will hit cinemas on September 20, 2019.”

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. Dulquer Salmaan made his Hindi film debut in Karwaan (2018).