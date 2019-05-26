Home Entertainment Hindi

Will reconsider directing 'Laxmmi Bomb', says Raghava Lawrence

He said that he was very "thrilled" to do this film as he waited a long time for this opportunity.

Published: 26th May 2019 12:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2019 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

Director Raghava Lawrence with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Actor-filmmaker Raghava Lawrence said that he would reconsider his decision to direct the upcoming Akshay Kumar-starrer horror-comedy "Laxmmi Bomb" if the makers give him the respect he deserves.

A week after Lawrence walked out of the project citing lack of respect, he posted a statement on Twitter on Sunday, saying: "I had tweeted about stepping out of 'Laxmmi Bomb' a few days back. Post my tweet, both Akshay Kumar sir's fans and my fans have been requesting me to do this film. I'm overwhelmed with their genuine love. But trust me, I'm equally upset for the past one week as you are."

Laxmmi Bomb. (Photo | Twitter)  

He said that he was very "thrilled" to do this film as he waited a long time for this opportunity.

Lawrence also revealed that the makers are meeting him and he will think about directing the project if he's assured respect.

"The producers are coming to Chennai to meet me. It's completely in their hands now. If I am given proper self-respect for the job, then I'll think about it. Let's see after the meeting. Wanted to share this message to all fans who were genuinely concerned," he added.

In "Laxmmi Bomb", Akshay plays a character that will be possessed by a ghost of a transgender. The film also features Kiara Advani.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Raghava Lawrence Akshay Kumar Laxmmi Bomb

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP CM designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with party MPs and chief secretary LV Subrahmanyam in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS)
YSRC Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy meets PM Modi, seeks help for Andhra Pradesh
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Jagan Mohan Reddy unanimously elected leader of the YSRCP legislature party
Gallery
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
Actor and veteran comedian Subbaramaniyan alias Goundamani was born as on 25 May 1939 in Udumalaiper, Coimbatore. He earned the name Goundamani because of his ability to come up with witty lines in the sets. Goundamani is known for his bold counters and
Birthday special: 12 rare photos of Tamil comedian Goundamani
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp