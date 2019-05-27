Home Entertainment Hindi

Amitabh Bachchan gets nostalgic over 'Amar Akbar Anthony' completing 42 yrs

On the other hand, 'Bunty Aur Babli' which featured Amitabh Bachchan in a distinctive role, hit theatres back in 2005.

Amitabh Bachchan. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Amitabh Bachchan on Monday went down the memory lane on Monday by reminiscing about his two most popular films 'Amar Akbar Anthony' and 'Bunty Aur Babli'.

The iconic film "Amar Akbar Anthony" completed 42 years, while the adventure-comedy film "Bunty aur Babli" completed 14 years today. Marking their anniversary, Big B shared posters of both the movies on Twitter and wrote, "T 3177 - 42 years of Amar Akbar Anthony !!! and 14 years of Bunty aur Babli .. AAA ran for 25 weeks in 25 theatres in Mumbai alone .. !!!! AND B&B .. 'kajrare ..' still in our eyes"

'Amar Akbar Anthony' became a landmark in the history of Indian Cinema by running for 25 weeks in 25 theatres alone in Mumbai. Today, when the movie has completed 42 years, it is still counted among the cult films that every generation must watch!

The poster of Amar Akbar Anthony. (Photo | Twitter)

Helmed by Manmohan Desai, the legendary film released in 1977. 'Amar Akbar Anthony' featured the top actors of the time, namely Vinod Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Neetu Singh and Parveen Babi.

WATCH BUNTY AND BABLI TRAILER:

On the other hand, 'Bunty Aur Babli' which featured Amitabh Bachchan in a distinctive role, hit theatres back in 2005.

The film was directed by Shaad Ali, which also starred Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also made a special appearance in the all-time hit song 'Kajra Re'.

The adventure-comedy went on to become a rage at that time and is still loved by everyone.

Amar Akbar Anthony Bunty Aur Babli Amitabh Bachchan

