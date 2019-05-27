Home Entertainment Hindi

Ranveer Singh to star in Yash Raj's Jayeshbhai Jordaar

The script according to Ranveer is a miracle!

Published: 27th May 2019 12:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

Ranveer Singh. (Photo | Twitter)

By Online Desk

Ranveer Singh is on a roll! After bagging ace Indian cricketer Kapil Dev's biopic '83', the Bollywood superstar is now all set to star in a Yash Raj movie.

The movie titled 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' will release after '83'. Penned by debutant writer-director Divyang Thakkar, the movie is a commercial entertainer set in Gujarat.

In a video posted by Ranveer Singh on Instagram, the actor introduces the debutant director in Gujarati, setting the mood of the movie.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Where in the world did this kid come from?!?!? #DivyangThakkar is straight up JORDAAR !!! @yrf #JayeshbhaiJordaar

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Talking about the movie, Ranveer Singh said that the script was a 'miracle' and prompted him to give a green signal immediately.

Calling the movie humorous and poignant, Ranveer clearly can't stop praising it as obvious from huis social media handles!

Talking to DNA, 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar's producer Maneesh Sharma said that the script is a perfect balance of 'a relevant message delivered in an entertaining manner.'

Ranveer Singh's blockbuster debut film 'Band Baaja Baraat' was under the YRF film banner in 2010.
 
Apart from '83', Ranveer will also be seen in Karan Johar's 'Takht'. The multi-starrer film will also feature Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

