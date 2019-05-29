Ranveer Singh and Team ’83  head to London

By Express News Service

Ranveer Singh and the cast of ’83 took off to London on Monday for the film’s shoot. Directed by Kabir Khan, the sports drama will depict India’s famous path to glory in the 1983 Cricket World Cup. Ranveer took to Twitter to express his excitement for the project with a group picture of the squad, dressed in black and white suits.

Some other names involved in the project are Adinath Kothare, Jatna Sarna, Saqib Saleem, Chirag Patil, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, and Jiiva.The cast was previously seen with the cricketers undergoing a training camp in Dharamsala. With in-depth preparation in mastering their characters, the team is giving the audiences a lot to look forward to.’83 is scheduled for release on April 10, 2020.