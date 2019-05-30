Diljit Dosanjh, Yami Gautam paired in a comedy, shooting to start in August

By Express News Service

Diljit Dosanjh and Yami Gautam have been paired in an upcoming comedy. Produced by Ramesh Taurani of Tips Films, the movie marks the directorial debut of veteran filmmaker Aziz Mirza’s son, Haroon. The script is co-written by Vibha Singh, Arshad Sayed, and Neeraj Vora.

It’s one of the last films penned by Vora before his demise in 2017. The yet-to-be-titled project will go on floors in August this year. The makers are in the process of casting a second female lead, who will play an important role in the film.

Last seen in Uri: The Surgical Strike, Yami Gautam is presently shooting in Kanpur for Amar Kaushik’s Bala. The film also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar.Diljit Dosanjh made his Bollywood debut in the 2016 film Udta Punjab. His upcoming film is Arjun Patiala, which releases on July 18. He is also a part of the romantic-comedy Good News .