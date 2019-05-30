Home Entertainment Hindi

From Kangana Ranaut to Anupam Kher: Check out all the celebrities attending Modi's oath-taking ceremony

Bollywood is attending Modi's swearing-in ceremony, check out who all!

Published: 30th May 2019 03:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 03:16 PM

Kangana Ranaut and Anupam Kher with Anil Kapoor.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Rajinikanth, Kangana Ranaut, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher and Karan Johar are among film celebrities who will attend Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony here on Thursday. They have wished him good luck for the journey ahead.

Kangana, a day before flying to Delhi for the ceremony, told the media: "Best wishes to Prime Minister. Hope he will be able to do everything with ease and grace. There are a lot of expectations associated with him... So all my best wishes for him that whatever goals he has set for himself, he reaches all of them."

The "Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi" actress has been vocal about her support to Modi.

She said: "My support is always with him, but he is a Prime Minister who is loved and supported by the entire nation. His win is entirely (a result of) his own hard work. We can only appreciate him. So congratulations to him."

Kangana Ranaut. (Photo | Twitter)

Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, whose last movie was titled "Mere Pyaare Prime Minister", landed here on Thursday.

He told IANS: "Today, the honourable Prime Minister and his cabinet will take an oath to serve our country. I am humbled to be a part of this historic moment. The question is not what we expect from them. The question is what each Indian will do for their Motherland."

Veteran actor Anupam Kher took to social media to share a picture with Anil Kapoor. He wrote: "Anil Kapoor and I took an oath long time back to be friends for ever. Today we have come to Delhi for another oath ceremony. Jai Ho."

Anil's elder brother, producer Boney Kapoor, also told IANS he would be a part of the ceremony. Siddharth Roy Kapur, who as the Producers Guild of India President had been working closely with the government to achieve better goals for the film industry, will also attend.

Megastar Rajinikanth has confirmed he would be a part of the event. According to a source in the know, Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Rajkumar Hirani, Aanand L. Rai, Mangesh Hadawale and Mahaveer Jain are also likely to mark their attendance.

Rajnikanth.

Actor Akshay Kumar, who engaged in a 'non-political conversation' with Modi during the elections, is not in the country.

Aamir Khan and Hrithik Roshan are also out of India, while Salman Khan, who was among the star invitees, won't be able to attend as he is under the weather, said a source.

