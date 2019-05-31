Home Entertainment Hindi

Himesh Reshammiya to compose Rajkumar Santoshi’s BadBoy

BadBoy went on floors in Bangalore earlier this month. The film is produced by Inbox Pictures.

Published: 31st May 2019 12:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 12:51 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Himesh Reshammiya has been roped in as the music director for Rajkumar Santoshi’s comeback film, BadBoy.  A romantic comedy, BadBoy marks the Bollywood debuts of Mithun Chakraborty’s youngest son Namashi and producer Sajid Qureshi’s daughter Amrin.

Himesh, who last composed music for the 2018 film Genius, says he is attempting to create a blockbuster album for Badboy. “Since it is a happy, fun and romantic film, we wanted the songs to be a talking point, before its release. Nowadays, music works only if the film does. My aim is to create songs that have their own identity, and also help the film,” he shares.

As the film is intended for younger audiences, Himesh is working on a contemporary soundtrack. “We are working on five new songs; the kind that the youth can connect with as soon as they hear them. We aren’t recreating old tracks as the film gives us enough scope to present fresh music,” he adds.

Welcoming the composer aboard, Rajkumar Santoshi shares, “Himesh is one of the finest musicians in Bollywood and we are glad to associate with him for Badboy. He has always produced chartbuster songs that appeal to the youth.  Looking forward to seeing him create some magic with this film.”

BadBoy went on floors in Bangalore earlier this month. The film is produced by Inbox Pictures. Rajkumar Santoshi’s last directorial venture was Phata Poster Nikla Hero.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Himesh Reshammiya Rajkumar Santoshi BadBoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp