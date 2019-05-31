Himesh Reshammiya to compose Rajkumar Santoshi’s BadBoy

By Express News Service

Himesh Reshammiya has been roped in as the music director for Rajkumar Santoshi’s comeback film, BadBoy. A romantic comedy, BadBoy marks the Bollywood debuts of Mithun Chakraborty’s youngest son Namashi and producer Sajid Qureshi’s daughter Amrin.

Himesh, who last composed music for the 2018 film Genius, says he is attempting to create a blockbuster album for Badboy. “Since it is a happy, fun and romantic film, we wanted the songs to be a talking point, before its release. Nowadays, music works only if the film does. My aim is to create songs that have their own identity, and also help the film,” he shares.

As the film is intended for younger audiences, Himesh is working on a contemporary soundtrack. “We are working on five new songs; the kind that the youth can connect with as soon as they hear them. We aren’t recreating old tracks as the film gives us enough scope to present fresh music,” he adds.

Welcoming the composer aboard, Rajkumar Santoshi shares, “Himesh is one of the finest musicians in Bollywood and we are glad to associate with him for Badboy. He has always produced chartbuster songs that appeal to the youth. Looking forward to seeing him create some magic with this film.”

BadBoy went on floors in Bangalore earlier this month. The film is produced by Inbox Pictures. Rajkumar Santoshi’s last directorial venture was Phata Poster Nikla Hero.