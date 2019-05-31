Ranbir, Alia to shoot last leg of Brahmastra in Varanasi

By Express News Service

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will shoot the last leg of their upcoming film, Brahmastra, in Varanasi. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the superhero fantasy film was earlier shot in Mumbai, Tel Aviv, Sofia, London, and other cities. The 20-day Varanasi schedule will begin by the end of this month. The film crew has shortlisted locations like Ramnagar Fort and Chet Singh Fort for the shoot.

The first part of a planned trilogy, Brahmastra was initially slated to release on Christmas. However, as announced by the director last month, the film has been pushed to Summer 2020 due to pending post-production work. Besides Ranbir and Alia, Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy. The story revolves around a DJ named Shiva who comes to control ancient supernatural powers. This is Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor’s third collaboration after Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.