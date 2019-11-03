The day my film is announced, it will be our birthday: Shah Rukh Khan to fans

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Shah Rukh Khan, who hasn't had a major box-office success in a while, says he never intentionally make a bad film.

SRK turned 54 on Saturday and there was speculation that he might announce his next film on the day. However, nothing happened, leaving the fans disappointed.

"I know a lot of people were writing on social media and media people keep speculating that I am announcing a film on my birthday, but the beauty of my films because of all you is. The day it will be announced will be our birthday.

"We have celebrated like that. More than that, I think I owe it to you. When I make a good film then, you feel really happy and when I make a bad film, you feel really sad. I understand and respect that. I never intentionally try to make a bad film but it just happens. Similarly, I never try to make a good film, it just happens," said the actor, addressing fans at his birthday celebrations in Mumbai on Saturday.

Shah Rukh Khan's last few films such as "Fan", "Raees", "Jab Harry Met Sejal" and "Zero" performed below expectation.

However, the actor says he feels inspired by watching films of his colleagues.

"Now, I am thinking that I will work hard and get healthier. For me, it is not just working, it is working for the pride, happiness, love, warmth, kindness of you guys. I will try to make action, dance, romantic, comedy films for you as quickly as possible. I will work hard and try to finish as many films as possible over the next year, so we will have more moments of happiness -- not because of me but because I know how you enjoy watching films (that are) not only mine but of other actors also. After so many years, I got a chance to watch films by other actors, so now I feel more inspired," he said.

Sharing his reasons for taking a break from films, he said: "Whenever I had injuries, I worked despite the injuries, so I never did fully recover. Therefore, I thought that I will take some time out, recover fully, which I have. My children were going to college, so I thought I had to spend time with them. And I wanted to think about such stories for my films that people will like."

He added: "I am working on a lot of films with a lot of friends and directors. I always preferred to talk about films when I start working on them, so, once things related to my films get finalised, I will tell you about them within the next two or three months."

Shah Rukh said that he wants to own a big auditorium so he can interact with fans on special occasions like his birthdays.

"For me, the biggest thing on my birthday is that all of you (fans) come here to meet me. I always try to meet you, especially on this day. I am trying that our company, which is into films, quickly makes some hit films, so that we can earn some money and then we can buy a big auditorium where one lakh to two lakh people can enjoy together."

He added: "In the next few years, I want to have a place where you can come again on my birthday, along with your children. I have lived nearly a third of life now and, Inshallah, I hope to live very long. I look forward to be with you for the next 100 years."

Khan also teased his fans saying they should go to watch his films just as they had come to celebrate his birthday at his house.

"I am thankful to people who have come here from different parts of the country and different parts of the world. Till date, I haven't figured out what is it I have done for which you guys love me so much, but now I have stopped thinking about it because Salman (Khan) has taught me that 'Main dil mein aata hoon, samajh mein nahi (I live in your hearts but am beyond your comprehension)'. I was also telling my team that you all come to my house but not in (cinema) halls to watch my films (laughs)! So, you should start coming to cinema halls as well," he summed up.